Jomtien beach sewage spill cleanup averts environmental crisis

PATTAYA, Thailand – In response to a video posted on social media on March 27, depicting sewage discharged into the sea at Soi 8, Jomtien Beach, authorities from both the Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality and Pattaya City took immediate action to address the environmental concerns.

By March 28, the seawater in the affected area had returned to its usual state, with beachgoers enjoying clear waters and cleaner surroundings once again. Mayor Poramet Ngampichet commended the rapid reaction to the incident, noting the prompt investigation conducted by Pattaya City officials upon receiving the reports. Collaborative efforts were initiated with the Na Jomtien Sub-district Municipality, with backhoes dispatched to cover the sewage outfall area.







Mayor Poramet emphasized that the Pattaya City sewage treatment plant at Wat Boonkanchanaram in Jomtien has the capacity to treat up to 42,000 cubic meters of sewage daily, despite currently processing only 20,000 cubic meters. This surplus capacity allows for the accommodation of sewage from Na Jomtien Sub-district, totalling 3,000 cubic meters per day, as outlined in the memorandum of understanding for cooperation.

Despite the incident not directly affecting the Pattaya City area, Mayor Poramet stressed the urgency of addressing sewage pollution’s detrimental effects on tourism. Collaborative efforts between authorities aim to swiftly restore the region’s tourism image and ensure the ongoing appeal of Pattaya’s pristine beaches and coastal environment.





































