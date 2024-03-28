Former Minister returns to Thailand from self-imposed exile for 15 years

Former minister and Red Shirt leader Jakrapob Penkair on Thursday returned to Thailand after having lived abroad in self-imposed exile for about 15 years to evade a legal case.

Police arrested Jakrapob as he arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport and brought him to the Crime Suppression Division for questioning regarding arrest warrants issued by the Criminal Court on December 7, 2017.







The charges include involvement in running an illegal secret organization and illegally possessing firearms and explosives, allegedly found linked to numerous instances of political unrest in 2014.

His lawyer Chokchai Angkaew revealed that Jakrapob denied all charges against him and preparations for bail have been made, estimated at 200,000-300,000 baht per case.

Meanwhile, his younger sister disclosed that he traveled from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressing his desire to return to contribute to the nation.







They are pleased to reunite after 15 years and are confident that this return will result in fair treatment, given their trust in the current government.

Jakrapob held positions as Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office under the Samak Sundaravej administration in 2008, as well as Government Spokesperson under the then Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s government from 2003 to 2005.

He also served as a television station manager and host, as well as a renowned international news analyst. (TNA)

































