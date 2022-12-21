Thailand inks agreements with Korean tourism operators

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has signed agreements with tourism operators from South Korea to expand tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The agreements were inked during TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn’s recent visit to Seoul, South Korea, on December 19, 2022.

The authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) to exchange information, encourage visitor traffic, establish new emerging market sectors and provide assistance for both parties.







The TAT and SOOBAK meanwhile signed an MoU to promote Thailand’s tourism products and services through the use of NFTs. Various incentives and deals will be offered in line with the kingdom’s goal of utilizing new technology and establishing a ’tourism ecosystem’ for a more sustainable industry.

The TAT also inked a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Korean Air to expand the airline’s flight services to Thailand, including launching new routes to more destinations in the country. Additionally, the agreement aims to provide more options for American travelers visiting Thailand by using Korean Air’s route network.







The TAT Governor said these agreements, which come ahead of the Visit Thailand-Korea Year 2023-2024, will benefit Thai tourism and help market the kingdom as an all-year-round destination for Korean travelers. TAT predicts that the number of Korean tourists visiting Thailand would reach at least 1.1 million in 2023. (NNT)























