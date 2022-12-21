Thailand tops BBC poll for most popular destination

A survey conducted by BBC News has found Thailand to be the most popular destination in Southeast Asia for travelers from North America and Europe.

In the BBC Global Minds poll, issued to members in July, 57.4% of global respondents wanting to go to Southeast Asia indicated that they would most likely visit Thailand.

Many travelers to the region are experienced globetrotters seeking new and unique experiences. Such travelers often intend to remain for a minimum of one or two weeks and favor independent travel over package arrangements.







John Williams, Vice President of Advertising Sales at BBC News, said visitors from all over the world are now planning to travel to Southeast Asia, with nearly four out of five Europeans who intend to visit the region expected to do so within the next six months.







According to statistics, 91% of respondents look for distinctive culture and legacy in their location of choice, while 72% of tourists are conscientious of limiting their impact on the local environment.

BBC Global Minds is an online community consisting of around 19,000 profiled members. The organization serves as a proprietary panel of international news consumers worldwide. (NNT)
























