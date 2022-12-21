Maryvit students commended for Pattaya volunteer work

By Pattaya Mail
Maryvit School students celebrate the completion of repainting the dolphins and beautifying the traffic island at the entrance to the Sukhumvit Road tunnel on Central Road.

Maryvit School high-schoolers won commendation from Pattaya City Hall for volunteer work to beautify the Central Road bypass tunnel.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai presented certificates to the student volunteers on the traffic island on Sukhumvit Road Dec. 19.



The Maryvit School students had started a club to do good deeds for society. Their first project was to paint new colors on dolphins at the tunnel under close supervision of teachers, experts and officers of the Environment Department.

Manote called the students good role models for their peers.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai presented certificates to the student volunteers on the traffic island on Sukhumvit Road at the completion of the rejuvenation project.



Maryvit students work together to scrape of the old colour on the dolphins before giving it a brand new coat of paint.





