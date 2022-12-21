Maryvit students commended for Pattaya volunteer work

Maryvit School high-schoolers won commendation from Pattaya City Hall for volunteer work to beautify the Central Road bypass tunnel.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai presented certificates to the student volunteers on the traffic island on Sukhumvit Road Dec. 19.







The Maryvit School students had started a club to do good deeds for society. Their first project was to paint new colors on dolphins at the tunnel under close supervision of teachers, experts and officers of the Environment Department.

Manote called the students good role models for their peers.

























