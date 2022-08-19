Thailand-India sign MOUs, discuss trade and tourism

Thailand and India have co-hosted a ceremony to sign two memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral relations.

India’s Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Thailand on August 17 to participate in the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting and to commemorate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.







Before paying a courtesy call on Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House, Jaishankar met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai.

Both ministers witnessed the signing of an MoU on Health and Medical Research cooperation between Thailand’s Department of Medical Services and India’s Council of Medical Research of the Department of Health Research.







The second MoU concerns Broadcasting Cooperation and Collaboration between India’s Prasar Bharati and Thailand’s Public Broadcasting Service.

Jaishankar further informed Minister Don of India’s determination to expand ties further and develop new areas of collaboration in the post-pandemic era, in addition to fostering bilateral trade and tourism interactions between India and Thailand.







According to Minister Don, both parties intend to enhance seamless connectivity, including constructing a 1,400-kilometer trilateral expressway connecting India, Myanmar, and Thailand.

This is the first ministerial meeting between Thailand and India since the beginning of the pandemic. (NNT)

































