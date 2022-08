Two people were hurt when they drove their motorbike into an open trench in Pattaya.

The unidentified victims suffered only minor injuries when their bike plunged into the water-filled, three-meter deep hole in the road, part of a construction site on Soi Buakhao at Soi 15.







The street is blocked off, but work crews created a small detour path for pedestrians and motorbikes near the Grand Avenue Hotel.

Witnesses said the ground under the bike collapsed as it traversed the detour.