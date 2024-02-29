Cabinet orders all agencies to expedite disbursement of budgets and investment funds

The Cabinet has directed all agencies to expedite the disbursement of budgets and investment funds.

According to Karom Phonphonklang, Deputy Government Spokesperson, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin emphasized that the instruction is particularly aimed at state enterprises and other government units needing to make investments. He explained that accelerating this spending would stimulate the economy.







Additionally, the Cabinet tackled the issue of air pollution, specifically the problem of PM2.5 dust coming from neighboring countries like Cambodia. The Thai government has reached out to the Cambodian authorities to address this issue, as it is a significant problem currently affecting Thailand.

The Cabinet also recognized public grievances regarding the difficulties in obtaining construction or business operation permits due to outdated urban planning not matching current expansion.







Last week, Prime Minister Srettha convened relevant parties from the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Interior to address these issues.

He also ordered the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives to integrate efforts in developing new town layouts to align with the transformation of secondary cities. This initiative is expected to significantly aid in preparing for domestic and international investments. (NNT)































