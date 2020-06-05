Bangkok’s Green Line commuters train extension northbound in service

BANGKOK – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha presided over the opening of BTS Green Line’s four more stations and took a ride from Ha Yaek Lat Phrao station to Wat Phra Sri Mahathat station.







Four new stations – the Royal Forest Department Station, Bang Bua Station, the 11th Infantry Regiment Station and Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Station are part of the extended northbound service.

After the opening ceremony, the test run service will open to the general public at 1 pm. today and the service is free until the end of this year.

The fare for commercial service will be considered by the Cabinet but initially, the ceiling fare for the whole route is fixed at 65 baht.

The further extension to Kukot station in Pathum Thani province is expected to be ready for the test run by this year.

When the whole Green Line, also known as Sukhumvit Line, from Kheha Samutprakan Station to Kukot Station is completed, the BTS expects to serve 1.5 million passenger trips per day. (TNA)















