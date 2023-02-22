Thailand hosts World Tapioca Conference 2023 in Nakhon Ratchasima

Thailand is ready to host World Tapioca Conference 2023 from this Thursday to Saturday (Feb 23-25) in Nakhon Ratchasima province, with importers, members of the press and foreign diplomats from 14 countries expected to attend the international event.

The Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has indicated that the conference aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas on tapioca production, as well as new innovations in tapioca processing. It will also serve as a negotiating stage for related products and a platform to help stakeholders gauge future demand for Thai tapioca.







DFT Director-General Ronnarong Phoolpipat said foreign delegates confirmed for attending the event include those from China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Turkey, New Zealand and India.

He added that the event also features academic discussions, exhibitions on Thailand’s tapioca industry, and a signing ceremony for a memorandum of understanding with leading tapioca importers, such as China and Turkey.







The DFT chief further noted that the event will present academic works and production innovations that create added value to products. These include bio-plastics and gluten-free tapioca flour, just to name a few.

These items are expected to stimulate technological development and innovation in accordance with holistic economic development guidelines, while driving the Thai tapioca industry under the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model. (NNT)



























