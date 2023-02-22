Myanmar people flock to Mae Sai in Chiang Rai after border reopening

Myanmar people flock to Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai for shopping and travelling after the Mae Sai – Tachileik border checkpoint reopened yesterday.

Locals from Tachileik were seen queuing at the checkpoint to cross to the Thai side this morning.

Mae Sai district chief said the reopening of the border checkpoint benefited trade and tourism in the district. At least 10-20 million baht would be circulated daily and spending could be increased on weekends and holidays, he said.

Besides shopping, Myanmar people also come to use health service and beauty clinics in Thailand.

The district expects more tourists in April when the skywalk at Wat Phrathat Doi Wao will be ready to open. (TNA)




























