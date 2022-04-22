Thailand hosts 1st post-pandemic investment roadshow in Japan

Thailand has organized its first investment roadshow in Japan after the pandemic, aiming to attract future investment and support for the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs), smart electronics, the medical field, tourism and services, and the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.

The roadshow was arranged by the Board of Investment (BoI) and Thai trade representative chairman ML Chayotid Kridakorn.



Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who led a delegation to the roadshow in Tokyo and Kanagawa from April 19-23, met Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry Koichi Hagiuda, as well as members of the Japan Business Federation, and executives of 10 companies from the automotive, electronics and medical sectors.

According to the deputy prime minister, Japanese investors, taking part in the event, are provided with more information on Thailand’s S-curve industries, as well as a number of incentives and perks given to those wanting to invest in Thailand.







Supattanapong explained that the government has prioritized investment as a way to stimulate the economy in 2022, and Japan is the first country to host a roadshow due to its long-standing trade relationship with Thailand.

The deputy prime minister also announced a recently approved stimulus and investment promotion package aimed at attracting wealthy foreigners and highly skilled professionals from overseas to help revive the post-Covid economy, with benefits being a 10-year visa for approved special visitors, and their families. (NNT)

































