Chicken egg price up by 0.10 baht in Thailand

The Layer Farmer Association said the ex-farm price of chicken eggs in mixed sizes rose from 3.40 baht to 3.50 baht per egg today.

Manote Chuthapthim, president of the association, said the new ex-farm price which rose by 0.10 baht per egg took effect this morning.



He attributed the price hike to the cost of feed which he said rose by 0.60 baht per kilogram. Thus, the cost of chicken eggs went up to 3.20 baht per egg, he said.

Mr Manote asked the government to cut the costs of raw materials. (TNA)

































