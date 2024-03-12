Thailand-France share similar visions and standpoints of promoting democracy and peace

H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Mrs. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary and Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen, Director-General of Department of European Affairs, attended the press conference and a working lunch hosted by H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, in honour of H.E. Mr. Srettha Thavisin, Prime Minister at Élysée Palace.







During the press conference, Prime Minister Srettha thanked President Macron for his warm welcome and hospitality extended to him during his first official visit to Europe. Thailand and France have similar visions and standpoints of promoting democracy, sustainability, peace and stability as well as strong economic goals.

On this occasion, both sides discussed cooperation in various areas many of which France could support Thailand’s vision as a global industrial hub in 8 sectors such as business matching in sectors of mutual interest, enhancing cooperation in defence, clean energy, aviation and space technology.







On the policy to promote Thailand’s Future Mobility Hub, the Prime Minister wishes to see an increased investment from French automotive producers of electric engines and batteries. In addition, the Prime Minister invited France to invest in transportation system in Thailand and expressed interest in French clean energy technology. In the high-end fashion sector, where France has outstanding expertise, Thailand would like to see more showcased works from young Thai designers.

In addition, both sides discussed the Thailand-EU FTA, which is an important tool to increase volume of trade in goods and services between France and Thailand, visa exemption for Thai ordinary passport holders in the Schengen area, as well as Thailand’s application for membership of the OECD. (MFA)



































