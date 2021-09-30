Thailand holds special donation campaign for destitute patients through artistic masterpieces

Ramathibodi hospital has launched a special donation campaign to support the provision of adequate medical equipment for destitute patients in Thailand.

The Ramathibodi Foundation, in collaboration with Dr. Doytibet Duchanee, the only son of the legendary artist of Thailand, Master Thawan Duchanee, has brought together the country’s artistic masterpieces, created by his late father, and transformed them into a special collection under the campaign ‘RAMA X THAWAN’, with all earnings being donated to the campaign.







Punsiree Kunakornpaiboonsiri, manager of the Ramathibodi Foundation, said that this is the second campaign in which the foundation has worked with Dr. Doytibet, after the previous successful project in 2020, which was able to sell as many as 300 items within 13 minutes. This year, the campaign will include more unique products, including T-shirts, sweaters, water bottles, overnight bags, etc.



Those interested in being part of the campaign can visit the shop at Ramathibodi hospital in Bangkok, or visit www.ramafoundation.or.th for more details. (NNT)





























































