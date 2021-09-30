Runoffs caused by Storm Dianmu affect 16 districts in Chaiyaphum, northeastern Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered concerned officials to adjust their water management plans in response to flood situations.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Gen Prayut made the order while inspecting flooding in Chaiyaphum province where runoffs caused by Storm Dianmu from the Phu Laen Kha mountain range flowed into the Chi River which overflowed into 16 districts of the northeastern province.







The Chaiyaphum governor reported local situations to the prime minister who then handed out bags of essentials to flood victims from Muang and Chaturat districts. On the same occasion, the irrigation director of Chaiyaphum reported plans to speed up flood drainage and cope with persistent flooding in case that rains continued, the spokesman said.



The secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources said that present flooding resulted from heavy rains which measured more than 90 millimeters per day and also from high tides in September.

“There will not be a storm in the next 5-10 days. Rain will stop and floodwater can drain away,” Mr. Thanakorn said. (TNA)



























































