Thailand holds smooth nationwide SAO elections amid strong voter turnout and heightened security in South

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Election Commission of Thailand announced that nationwide elections for Subdistrict Administrative Organisation (SAO) chiefs and council members proceeded smoothly, with strong public participation.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Election Commission Phasakorn Siriphakayaporn reported that elections were held in 4,985 SAOs nationwide, covering 57,705 polling stations. Voting took place from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. and proceeded in an orderly manner, with high voter turnout in many areas.







The EC addressed an incident in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province in which a candidate tore a ballot after marking the wrong number and attempted to obtain a replacement ballot, which is not permitted under the law. The act constitutes an offence punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 100,000 baht, and possible revocation of voting rights for up to 10 years.

Regarding the security situation in the southern border provinces, including explosions and arson at petrol stations in Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat, the ECT confirmed these events did not affect the electoral process. Coordination with security agencies and provincial election offices ensured all polling stations remained open and voting proceeded as normal, with enhanced security measures in place.



The Deputy Secretary-General expressed appreciation to election officials, security personnel, and the public for their cooperation and civic participation.

Official election results will be announced in accordance with legal timeframes, within 30 days for areas without complaints and no later than 60 days for areas requiring further investigation or repeat elections. (NNT)



































