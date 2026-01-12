Bangkok rolls out five measures to combat rising PM2.5 Levels

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has introduced five proactive measures to address elevated PM2.5 levels this week, in response to stagnant weather and limited air ventilation.

​BMA spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said the measures aim to reduce traffic and air pollutant emissions as fine particulate matter in Bangkok and nearby areas is expected to reach critical levels. Government agencies, private sector organisations, and businesses are asked to allow personnel to work from home (WFH) until January 13, 2026.







Bangkok has strictly prohibited all forms of open burning, including waste and grass, across the capital. Enforcement has been intensified to monitor black smoke from vehicles and factories, and coordination with surrounding provinces has been strengthened to ensure a complete ban on burning throughout the week.

The BMA has called on the public to report open burning or vehicles emitting excessive smoke through the Traffy Fondue application, allowing authorities to respond quickly.

For residents who must travel or work outdoors, the BMA advises wearing PM2.5 protective masks, avoiding outdoor exercise, and regularly checking air quality updates through the AirBKK application.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health and reducing the impacts of air pollution through coordinated, proactive measures. (NNT)




































