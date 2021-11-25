Thailand holds local elections under protective measures against COVID-19 this Sunday

Local elections for sub-district administrative organizations will be taking place this Sunday across the country. The Department of Health has urged poll organizers and voters to keep their guard up with their COVID-19 measures to prevent infections, as gatherings of people at polling stations pose a risk for new clusters.

Members of 5,300 sub-district administrative organizations across the country will be elected this Sunday.

The Department of Health is urging organizers of each polling station to implement adequate level of health and environmental measures to minimize the chance of transmission, by ensuring good air circulation, providing hand sanitizers, screening voters for symptoms, social distancing, frequently disinfecting frequently-touched items and surfaces, and requiring all voters to wear a mask.



Voters are advised to check for their names on the Department of Provincial Administration’s website before going out, and to self-assess their risks on Thai Save Thai or other applications. Each voter is encouraged to carry their own pen to minimize contact, wear a face mask, carry a personal hand sanitizer, and avoid bringing their children to the polling place.

Voters traveling to the polling station by public transport are reminded to be wearing a mask at all times and sanitize their hands right after touching anything on the vehicle. Voters should continue keeping their mask on at the polling station, avoid conversing in group, maintain appropriate distance on queues, minimize their time at the station, and immediately take a shower and change their clothes after getting home.







The Department of Health’s Director General Dr Suwanchai Wattayingcharoenchai said everyone needs to remain vigilant despite the recent improvement of the COVID-19 situation, as local elections on 28 November pose infection risks.

He reminded everyone to not to let their guard down, as doing so would increase their chances of getting COVID-19. (NNT)



























