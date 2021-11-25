Pattaya mayor petitions CCSA to consider early bar reopening

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Friday is expected to consider the pleas of nightlife businesses to reopen bars and clubs early.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Nov. 24 that he had already forwarded letters asking for a December reopening from Walking Street and Soi Buakhao bar owners to the Chonburi Communicable Disease Committee and CCSA. It’s not up to them, as his hands are tied.







Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha initially had told the nation the opening of nightlife businesses would be considered Dec. 1, leading many to believe that was a firm date. There was widespread anger and disappointment when the CCSA decided to make the reopening date Jan. 16.

With the new year approaching and many year-end events scheduled, Pattaya businesses say its counterproductive to keep bars closed.



A new coronavirus flareup in Phuket tied directly to illegally open bars masquerading as restaurants in Phuket may thwart an early-reopening push, however. The narrative of tourists and bargirls spreading Covid-19 plays right into the narrative being pushed by overcautious government health officials.











































