Pattaya hotels 80% full for Fireworks Festival

By Pattaya Mail
Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said that he was happy to see that Pattaya hotels are almost fully booked.

The Pattaya Fireworks Festival Friday begins with beachfront hotels fully booked.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Nov. 24 that hotels citywide are reporting they are 70-80 percent booked.



The 10-million-baht firework festival Friday and Saturday is the city’s biggest tourism-driving event of the year and will attract Thais and expats from across the country, plus the smattering of foreign tourists that have arrived since Nov. 1.

In addition to the pyrotechnics, the festival features live music and food sales. Alcohol sales remain banned in the city except for retail stores.

The Fireworks Festival is the city’s biggest tourism-driving event of the year and will attract Thais and expats from across the country.









