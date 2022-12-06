Thailand holds ceremonies in remembrance of King Rama IX

The prime minister has led nationwide ceremonies marking the 5th of December, in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Rama IX the Great and to mark national Father’s Day.

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and spouse Naraporn Chan-o-cha presided over a ceremony to lay down garland pedestals and pay obeisance on the occasion of December 5th. The presidents of the National Assembly, the Senate and the Supreme Court also participated in the ceremony. Other participants included heads of independent organizations, Cabinet ministers, armed forces chiefs and ministerial permanent secretaries. The Bangkok governor and private sector representatives were also in attendance.







His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great was born on December 5th, 1927. Thailand has come to regard the date as Father’s Day.

At the ceremony, the prime minister delivered a speech expressing the gratitude of participants and their undying loyalty to the late monarch. He then led attendees in paying obeisance to an image of His Late Majesty.







Surakiart Sathirathai, chairman of the organizing body for the Friends in Need (of Pa) Volunteers Foundation Fair 2022, led an alms-giving activity on the occasion of December 5th. Volunteers from the foundation, the Thai Red Cross Society and other organizations gave alms to 27 monks and pledged to uphold principles as well as make contributions to the nation.

Similar ceremonies or activities were held by public and private organizations nationwide, with participants pledging to follow the teachings and philosophies of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. (NNT)





































