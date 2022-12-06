Shopee stops payment via bank accounts

Online platform Shopee stopped receiving payment via bank accounts after a customer lost tens of thousands of baht from a bank account that was linked with its application.

The movement followed the case of a Shopee app user who lost the money although the user did not make any transaction. After the complaint was posted on social media, about 100 other people said they shared the same fate.







Prinya Hom-anek, a member of the National Cyber Security Committee, said hackers could hack the accounts of online commerce customers through 4-5 channels including banks, e-commerce service providers and customers’ mobile phones. Hacked cases were increasing worldwide because it was difficult to guarantee security on e-commerce services, he said.







He recommended customers open new bank accounts for their online shopping particularly and limit money in such accounts. He warned people not to link their important bank accounts such as accounts for salary payment with any e-commerce account. (TNA)

































