Thailand highly revered Buddhist monk 148th anniversary of passing

The Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, Tewan Liptapallop, attended an event to commemorate the 148th anniversary of the passing of Somdet Phra Buddhacarya (To Brahmaramsi), and distributed 1,000 bags of relief supplies to people affected by the spread of COVID-19 at Rakhang Khositaram temple’s almshouse in Bangkok.







At Rakhang Khositaram temple, Mr. Tewan paid homage to the statue of Somdet Phra Buddhacarya, and then paid homage to the statue of His Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatanana, the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand. The Prime Minister’s Office Minister then gave rice and dried food to people affected by the spread of COVID-19 at the temple’s almshouse. The recipients were required to wear protective masks and observe physical distancing.





Many people visited Rakhang Khositaram temple to commemorate the 148th anniversary of Somdet Phra Buddhacarya’s passing and donated funds to buy consumer goods for people in need. The Supreme Patriarch assigned almshouses in Buddhist temples nationwide to offer assistance to those who are being affected by the pandemic.

Somdet Phra Buddhacarya was a Theravada Buddhist monk, who is widely revered in Thailand. He was the abbot of Rakhang Khositaram temple in the reigns of His Majesty King Vajiravudh (Rama IV) and His Majesty King Chulalongkorn the Great (Rama V). He died on June 22, 1872. (NNT)











