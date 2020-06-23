Thailand Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) open for investors via ‘Fit to Fly’

At Santi Maitri Building, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the 3/2020 meeting of the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee, where the formulation of agricultural development plan in the EEC area has been discussed, among others. Gist of the meeting is as follows:







The Prime Minister expressed hope that agricultural development plan in the EEC area would be a model project for the ‘new normal’ modern farming with proper land allocation and zoning for each economic crop, and the use of technology and Big Data in analyzing weather, water and soil condition, as well as efficient provision of water sources for agriculture. Farming in the EEC area will be market-led production, with technologies being adopted in each production process for value-added and product quality/hygiene enhancement. The products will be distributed via online marketing channel.





The Committee acknowledged agricultural development plan in the EEC area which is drafted with an aim to increase farmers’ revenues on par with those in the industrial and service sectors. Five readily-developed clusters of agriculture will be emphasized, that is, fruits, bio-based3 plants, fishery, herbs, and high-value crops (e.g., ornamental plants, organic vegetables, etc.). A committee for the formulation of agricultural development plan in the EEC area will also be set up.

The meeting also deliberated possible guideline to allow post-COVID entry of foreigners whose purposes of entry concern industries in the EEC area, i.e., businessmen, executives, and highly-skilled workers. The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee will work together with Ministry of Public Health, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and BOI to set related framework in accordance with public health measures, such as strict screening process, Fit-to-Fly certification, health insurances, quarantine measures, etc.

The Prime Minister also assigned Office of the Eastern Economic Corridor Committee to draft detail plan on foreigners’ entry into the EEC area to be submitted to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) for consideration. The plan must take into account public health safety of both the incomers and people in the country. (Thaigov.go.th)











