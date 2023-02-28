Thailand Health Dept. asks people to stay calm but aware about bird flu

The Department of Health asks people not to panic about bird flu after an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia died from H5N1, the country’s first known human case in nine years.

The director general of the Health Department, Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchai said that the girl’s father was infected with the virus but was asymptomatic.







In Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health has been strictly monitoring the diseases. He suggested that people should not panic but should be careful.

They should alert authorities if they find an irregular number of dead birds, ducks or chicken. They are advised to refrain from touching sick or dead animals. Traders in fresh markets must clean their stalls daily.







People should buy chicken or duck from reliable or certified sources and should cook it to a temperature of over 70 °C for at least five minutes.

When they cook and touch raw chicken, they must not touch their noses, eyes and mouths and frequently wash their hands and have separate cutting boards for raw meat and vegetable and fruit, he advised. (TNA)



























