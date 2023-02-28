Pattaya offers free pet vaccinations, sterilization

Pattaya launched its latest mobile pet clinic, offering free vaccines and sterilization services.

The Feb. 24 event at Wat Thamsamakee Temple provided rabies vaccines to healthy dogs or cats order than 3 months.

Sterilization was offered to Thai breed dogs and cats over 6 months old, although families were limited to two female dogs in one visit. There was no limit on cats or male dogs.

The mobile clinics regular offer rabies vaccinations, tick-flea injections, sterilization and contraceptive shots.

































