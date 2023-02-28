Fire uncovers bootleg liquor at East Pattaya warehouse

Fire uncovered a secret at a Pong warehouse: Bootleg herbal liquor.

Firefighters needed nearly an hour to put of the March 25 blaze at the agricultural warehouse on Soi Huay Yai Muk that spread to the neighboring living quarters of a shell farm. Several shell farm workers living inside their quarters next to the burning warehouse were injured fleeing the blaze.

Once the flames were out, authorities discovered numerous broken bottles containing herbal liquor made there illegally.







Janitor Wichien Phomkong, 50, provided one possible explanation for the fire, saying he had plugged in an electric kettle and then fell asleep. He awoke to find the fire started. He tried to put out the blaze, but it was out of control by then, he said.

Employee Somsak Kedbud, 50, said workers living in the warehouse made the liquor for themselves. Police are investigating.



























