Thailand has world’s 8th highest number of serious coronavirus patients

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has reported that Thailand has the 8th highest number of serious or critical COVID-19 cases in the world, as defined by worldometers.info

CCSA spokesman Dr Thaveesilp Visanuyothin announced a jump in the number of patients with severe symptoms to 2,738, with 717 on ventilators. Thailand also logged 9,326 new cases and recorded 91 fatalities on 10 July.







Bangkok has the most, with 3,191, followed by 672 in Pathum Thani, 603 in Samut Prakan, 551 in Samut Sakhon, 359 in Chonburi, 334 in Nonthaburi, 225 in Songkhla, 207 in Lop Buri, 175 in Saraburi and 173 in Pattani. Bangkok also led with the most deaths (51), followed by Samut Prakan (9), Nonthaburi (8), Pathum Thani (5) and Nakhon Pathom (4).







The CCSA also reported new clusters in three provinces, namely at a tap water plant in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district, Sompob market in Nakhon Pathom’s Sam Phran district, a plastics plant in Nakhon Pathom’s Nakhon Chaisri district and at an electronics company in Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong district. (NNT)



















