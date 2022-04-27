Thailand has potential to make a global impact through ‘soft power’, say experts

Analysts are noting that Thailand has the potential to make a global impact through “soft power,” attracting more tourists and investors to help revitalize its economy in the aftermath of the global pandemic.

A discussion took place during the official announcement of Mahidol University making the top 50 global universities for performing arts in this year’s World University Ranking List. The press conference was organized by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.



According to Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, President of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra (TPO), the ranking could mark a vital step towards rebranding Thailand as a nation that utilizes its diverse cultural heritage to promote tourism and attract more businesses to the kingdom. She also emphasized how effectively using soft power can help generate revenue while also reflecting Thai culture and society on a global scale.







The TPO president said she was optimistic about Thailand’s potential and capabilities, saying that if these advantages were to be utilized properly, then they could bring positive and productive changes to Thai society.

Meanwhile, Anek Laothamatas, Thailand’s Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, congratulated Mahidol University for achieving its three-year goal strategy within one year. He added that this achievement is a giant step for the performing arts and demonstrates the effectiveness of a systematic approach and good management.

The minister also expressed hope that this success, combined with recent accomplishments by Thai artists on global stages, would allow Thailand to build a new creative economy that integrates cultural and artistic aspects in order to influence the world, rather than simply relying on politics and diplomacy. (NNT)

































