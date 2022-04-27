‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’ cycling event set for mid-May

The ‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’ cycling event is to take place from 13-15 May, 2022, in the beautiful Southern resort locale of Phang-nga.

H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said “Hosting this prestigious cycling event for the third year is another valuable opportunity to show the world Thailand is again open to the world’s tourists, to help stimulate the economy, and to help position Thailand as a major destination for sports tourism, which is a key element of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022’ marketing campaign.”



Based on the famous ‘Tour de France’ annual bicycling championship, this landmark event was successfully staged in Thailand in 2018 and 2019. The 2019 race drew over 300 overseas cyclists and attracted more than 2,000 fans and spectators generating over 250 million Baht in revenue.

This year, the ‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’, which has the theme ‘The Final Great Memory’ is expecting a similarly successful turnout with overseas riders from over 30 countries and Thai riders to make up a field of some 2,000 riders. More than 8,000 fans and spectators are expected.







Registration is open now at www.runlah.com/events/letapeth22 for ‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’, which will have two distances of 145 km and 75 km. The starting point is in Khao Lak at the Tsunami Memorial, Boat Tor 813, and the finishing line in Takua Pa District. The picturesque scenery for which the Phang-nga region is well known for promises a stunning event for both riders and spectators.

To partake in L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’, riders and spectators are required to meet specific criteria, which includes proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and to undergo testing by an Antigen Test Kit (ATK) before the event.

The actual race day is 15 May, and a host of activities and festive fun is planned for the two days beforehand on 13-14 May. This includes a Tour de France Museum show, bicycle trade fair, bike inspection services, bike workshops, and event sponsors’ booths.



As well as the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, a number of public and private sector sponsors are working together to make the ‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’ a success. They are the Sports Authority of Thailand, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thai Cycling Association under Royal Patronage of His Majesty the King, Move Asia Company Limited, and TAT.

More information on ‘L’Etape Thailand by Tour de France Phang-nga 2022’ can be found at www.facebook.com/letapethailand. (TAT)

































