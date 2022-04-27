Thai Prime Minister Prayut remains PPRP’s sole nominee, says Gen Prawit

Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon has affirmed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha currently remains the party’s sole nominee. The deputy premier added that the party’s nomination process is private and must be kept internal unless directed otherwise by party executives.



Concerning Gen Prayut’s tenure as prime minister, which is limited to a maximum of eight years under the 2017 Constitution, Gen Prawit said more information on the subject will be made available to the public as soon as it is deemed appropriate. He also asked the public and the media to give the government time to work on pressing issues such as the COVID-19 situation and the well-being of the Thai people before delving into less important issues.







The opposition has meanwhile announced that it plans to file a no-confidence motion against the government once amendments to two organic laws required for a new, dual-ballot election are submitted to parliament for second and third readings. (NNT)

































