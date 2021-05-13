Thailand has new record of 34 COVID-related deaths

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported a new high of 34 COVID-related deaths over the past 24 hours as about 100 illegal migrants were sneaking in daily.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr Apisamai Srirangson said that the new fatalities raised the death toll in the new wave of COVID-19 from the beginning of April to 392.







The daily new cases amounted to 1,983 which increased the total in the new wave to 60,044 while 20,158 cases were at conventional hospitals and 9,219 others at field hospitals.

Of the patients, as many as 1,226 were severely ill and 401 were depending on ventilators.







Nine new cases were imported infections. Three of them arrived legally from Malaysia but two each from Cambodia and Laos sneaked in.

Dr Apisamai asked people to help watch out for illegal migrants as about 100 people were illegally arriving through natural border crossing points daily. (TNA)























