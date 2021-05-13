Thai Commerce Ministry plans online trade fairs to boost exports

The International Trade Promotion Department plans to host more virtual trade fairs and online business activities, to boost the country’s exports in the second half of the year amid COVID-19 outbreaks.

Department Director-General Somdet Susomboon said the agency is preparing a schedule of more than 30 virtual trade fairs and online business activities this year, mainly in the second half, to boost exports by more than 4%.







He said the department is optimistic that Thailand’s export prospects in the second half are far better than the first half, driven by a recovering global economy and economic growth in major trading countries. Consumers will also have more confidence in engaging in economic activity, as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations worldwide.







According to Mr Somdet, three main product categories, food, work-from-home, and medical and health products, such as rubber gloves and medical supplies, will see continued growth in the export markets. (NNT)























