Thailand finds nearly 5,000 new cases today, more than half were inmates

Thailand logged nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases comprising 2,052 general people and 2,835 infected inmates detected in the mass testing.

The 4,887 new cases raised the total in the latest wave of the coronavirus disease to 64,891. Besides, there were 32 new fatalities over the past 24 hours.







Regarding the new big clusters of nearly 3,000 cases at prisons, Ayut Sinthopphan, director-general of the Corrections Department, will elaborate on the issue and the construction of field hospitals via the Facebook page of the department.

The announcement will be made online because the Corrections Department is in Nonthaburi province where a new COVID-19 cluster emerged at a nearby market. Besides, provincial authorities prohibited a gathering of more than 10 people for the time being.







At 2pm, Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin will announce measures to control COVID-19 in prisons.

Meanwhile, Pattani province was quiet despite the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday today. All 721 local mosques suspended prayers for 14 days from May 11 to 24 to contain COVID-19. Muslims did their daily prayers at home instead. (TNA)
























