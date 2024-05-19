‘Bangkok Pride Festival’ to celebrate equal love on June 1

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), in collaboration with Narumit Pride, is preparing to hold the Bangkok Pride Festival 2024 under the concept “Celebration of Love” on 1 June 2024, from 15.00 to 21.00 hr. The Pride Parade, considered one of the highlights of the event, will take place on Rama I Road, from the National Stadium to Central World.







This year’s Bangkok Pride Festival aims to congratulate the Equal Marriage Act, which is expected to be effective by the end of 2024. Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian nation to legalize same-sex marriage. This will be the opportunity to demonstrate Thailand’s readiness and potential to be the host of Bangkok World Pride in 2030.

The LGBTQ+ communities around the globe are invited to wave their rainbow flags and celebrate the equality of love at Bangkok Pride Festival 2024. (PRD)





































