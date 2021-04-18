Thailand has 225,000 vacancies to offer to jobless workers

The Labor Ministry is compiling a list of more than 225,000 vacancies to help workers made jobless by the latest Covid-19 wave.







Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin said the Department of Employment (DoE) will advertise 225,207 job positions from private firms and government agencies.



DoE statistics show that the 10 most sought-after jobs at present are manufacturing laborer, general laborer, assembly laborer, sales agent for service businesses, sales staff and product presenter, customer service staff, delivery staff, QC staff, sales representative and warehouse staff.







Those who are interested can register and browse available positions online at https://smartjob.doe.go.th/ or at www.ไทยมีงานทำ.com, to avoid the risk of contracting Covid-19, or contact local Provincial Employment Office. (NNT)











