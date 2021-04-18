Killer Pattaya pitbull finds new home in Nakhon Sawan

A pitbull that killed its Pattaya owner in his sleep has been adopted and moved to Nakhon Sawan.

Wisit Sanguanmak, 56, died early April 16 at Banglamung Hospital of complications from massive blood loss, his wife Wanpen Kumkong told the media.







Wisit was hospitalized after his 2-year-old pitbull, Giant, woke from a nap and suddenly attacked his sleeping owner, tearing at his neck and head. It took nearly 30 minutes to subdue the dog.

Where, in the west, such a dog normally would be euthanized, in Thailand there’s always someone willing to give the animal a home. In this case, it was Suksa Ketnak, a 37-year-old member of the Cake Pitbull group, Sarapatpit Team, who has raised four other pitbull terriers at his two-storey townhouse with a large, fenced-in front yard in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang District.





Suksa said he saw the report of the killer attack on the news, but felt pity for the dog, which looks like one he used to own before it died. Giant has acted sad and wouldn’t eat after arriving in Nakhon Sawan, but Suksa feels the animal will come around as it becomes more familiar with its new home.

Of course, Suksa isn’t stupid and he said he’s keeping a close eye on Giant’s behavior. But, so far, the dog has not been aggressive and has played with him without incident.

Neighbors, however, are keeping a wary eye. Somprasong Pramoonsub said he was afraid of Suksa’s pitbulls but, after living nearby for two years, he’s never had any problem.

















