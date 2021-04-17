Pattaya deputy mayor defends move to continue tourism events

Pattaya will continue to host tourism-driving events where possible under stepped-up coronavirus restrictions, Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said.

Defending the decision to continue the Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market through April 25, Manote said April 15 that canceling the last two weeks of the event was considered, but ultimately rejected.







Manote acknowledged that one person who had visited the market earlier in the month had later tested positive for the coronavirus. But that same Covid-19 patient also visited a large number of other places.

“If we close down everywhere an infected person went, it will damage Pattaya’s economy,” Manote said.







So, unless directed otherwise by Chonburi Province, the Walk & Eat and final days of the April 9-19 Pattaya Kite Festival will continue.

In every case, Manote added, strict disease-prevention protocols will be employed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.











