‘Thailand Halal Assembly 2022’ at Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok Dec 15-16

Thailand plans to advance its soft power in the field of halal science this week by hosting Thailand Halal Assembly 2022, given substantial growth prospects for the halal food market owing to rising demand for safe and traceable food.

Halal Science Center Director Winai Dahlan said Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 is being organized under the concept of “Soft Powering of Halal Science, Technology and Innovation”. The aim is to advance global acknowledgment of Thailand’s soft power in the field of halal science. The assembly will also benefit efforts to develop a foundation for research in halal science, technology and innovations. Various sectors, including academia, business, industry and society, will be able to make use of this research in their digital transformations.







Thailand Halal Assembly is co-organized by the Halal Science Center, the Central Islamic Committee of Thailand and the Halal Standard Institute of Thailand.

Assoc Prof Winai said Thailand has an outstanding capacity to use science in support of halal certifications. Some 170,000 Thai food products have already been certified halal by the Central Islamic Committee of Thailand and are sold both domestically as well as abroad.







The International Halal Science and Technology Conference 2022 and the 15th Halal Science Industry and Business will form part of the Thailand Halal Assembly 2022. Some 50 experts from Thailand and abroad will be delivering lectures and presenting works for publication in international academic journals.







The 8th International Halal Standards and Certification Convention will also form part of Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 and feature an academic exhibition titled “Soft Powering of Halal Science, Technology, and Innovation”.

Thailand Halal Assembly 2022 will take place December 15-16 at Chamchuri 10 building in Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. (NNT)





























