Thai police bust online gambling network with 3 billion baht transactions

Police tackled an online gambling network that had more than 3 billion baht worth of its financial transactions.

IT crime suppression police and officials from the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society have busted a gang organizing various kinds of online gambling including football gambling. The gang which covered many members had gamblers deposit and withdraw their gambling money via commercial banks and invited gamblers publicly via social media and websites.







Authorities found that the gang had financial transactions worth more than 3 billion baht. They sought warrants for the arrest of five people and for the search of 13 places, mostly condominiums and houses in Bangkok.

Officials impounded lots of assets for examination including luxury watches, bank accounts, land title deeds, cash, mutual fund certificates and luxury cars of many brands such as Porsche and Mercedes-Benz. (TNA)





































