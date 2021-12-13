Thailand gives green light to New Year countdowns and festivities

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) held a meeting today (Dec 13) to discuss a range of issues, including the New Year countdown, religious rites and various tourism programs.







Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the top priority now is to ensure everyone gets fully inoculated against COVID-19 with at least two vaccine doses, adding that new supplies have already been ordered. Venues must also strictly adhere to COVID Free Setting measures.



Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paochinda meanwhile said after a meeting of the CCSA on border surveillance that details have been worked out on issues related to travel and holding events, including for organizers and both the government and private sectors. He stressed that New Year’s festivities can take place without incident if everyone cooperates. (NNT)



























