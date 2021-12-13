Employment situation in Thailand starting to improve

Improvements in the employment situation are being seen, in line with positive developments in exports, consumption, and manufacturing and the success of the public program to retain hiring levels at SMEs.







Prime Minister’s Office deputy spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said the unemployment situation among social security-insured persons has improved from last year, as reflected in the reduced number of persons filing for unemployment benefits. The number of people entering the social security system also exceeds the number of those who are leaving. She said this was in line with the recovery in exports, manufacturing, and consumption and their lifting effect on employment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). She also cited state sector employment promotion and the factory sandbox scheme as having partly contributed to improved employment.



The Ministry of Labor has reported on the progress of its project to promote employment and retain employment levels at SMEs, under which 199,162 employers and 2,818,215 workers had signed up as of November 29. Assistance money of 8.41 billion baht in total has been paid to 197,899 employers and 2,803,472 workers. Another 44 million baht of aid money was pending disbursal to 1,263 employers and 14,743 workers. The ministry indicated that phase one of the project has brought about hiring in 19,090 additional positions at SMEs.







Phase two of the project is open for registration until December 20. Employers who observe the requirements of the program will receive 3,000 baht of subsidy per worker per month, for two months. The worker must be a Thai national. (NNT)



























