Man dies after falling into tube well on Ladprao Road in Bangkok

A man died after falling into a 15-meter tube well on the median strip of Ladprao Road in Bangkok.

Rescue teams quickly responded to the incident, retrieving the man’s body from the 15-meter-deep well, equivalent to the height of a 2-3-story building.

Witnesses recounted that the man, approximately 170 centimeters tall, fell into the well while attempting to cross the road to the market near Soi Ladprao 49.







Despite efforts to help, the depth of the well and lack of equipment hindered rescue attempts. They immediately called for assistance.

A volunteer rescuer from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation said the man stepped on the wooden cover, which then broke, causing him to fall. Oxygen levels inside the well were low, requiring rescuers to use oxygen tanks to search for the victim.







The body, identified as a male aged around 55-60 years, was retrieved and sent for examination.

Regarding the tragic incident, the Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt expressed condolences to the man’s family.









He said the tube well belongs to the Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s electrical conduit project. The district office notified the agency concerned to repair the cover, which was not completely closed three weeks ago.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will coordinate with the relevant agency to provide compensation for the family of the victim. (TNA)















































