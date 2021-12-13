Drunk minivan driver terrifies passengers on Pattaya-Sattahip highway

Sattahip police arrested a public minivan driver behind the wheel while six times over the legal alcohol limit.

Terrified passengers called police who stopped the Rayong-Pattaya-Chonburi van on Sukhumvit Highway between the Tao Tan and Jay inter sections in Bang Saray sub-district.







The driver began driving even faster, trying to evade patrol cars and lost control of the van, thankfully hitting only traffic cones.

Chan Kiewroj, 57, fell to the ground after stumbling out of the driver’s seat. Pulled to his feet, he was dragged to Sattahip Police Station where he pegged the blood-alcohol test at 0.3 percent. Thailand’s legal limit is 0.05 percent.



Police said Chan confessed that he’d been drinking since 2 a.m. before going to work. He jumped ahead of other drivers to grab the Rayong-Pattaya-Chonburi route so he could go home faster.

Making matters worse for himself, the drunk driver tried to bribe traffic police volunteer Kamron Pitisuntorn with 800 baht. The volunteer refused.



























