Residents demand quick removal of hazardous materials from their community in Ayutthaya

The government estimates the cost of addressing the aftermath of a chemical warehouse fire in Phachi district, Ayutthaya province, including the cleanup of chemical contamination, to be around 70 million baht. Industry Minister Pimphattra Wichaikul reported on Friday (May 3) that authorities are fast-tracking the identification and categorization of chemicals remaining after the fire, which occurred on Wednesday night.







Following residents’ demands for the quick removal of hazardous materials from their community, officials said efforts to manage the chemicals, which involve separating the partially burnt from those intact, are scheduled to start in June and conclude by October.

The incident, suspected to be linked to a similar event in Rayong province, has prompted investigations into potential arson, with Minister Pimphattra indicating that those responsible would face legal consequences and financial liability for damages. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin earlier made clear the need for a thorough investigation with the help of security agencies.









The Ayutthaya warehouse fire was contained after 30 hours, and no signs of heat or smoke were detected in subsequent drone inspections. However, monitoring will continue to prevent re-ignition. Department of Pollution Control Deputy Director-General Preeyaporn Suwanaked noted that the fire destroyed two buildings at the warehouse, storing about 4,000 metric tonnes of chemicals. Hazardous levels of chlorine and ammonia have been detected in the air, with ongoing monitoring of air and water quality in the area. (NNT)





































