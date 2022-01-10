Thailand gives free COVID-19 testing service at Government Complex

The Ministry of Public Health has announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing center, which will operate only on weekdays from Tuesday (11 Jan) to January 21. The move comes amid surging coronavirus infections following the New Year holiday period.







According to Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the center will be located on the first floor of Car Park Building B at the government complex on Chaeng Watthana Road.

The service is being jointly launched by the National Health Security Office (NHSO), Mahidol University’s Faculty of Medical Technology and Dhanarak Asset Development – a state enterprise of the Ministry of Finance.



The health minister said the center will feature antigen test kits (ATKs) that can yield results within 30 minutes.

People testing positive will enter either the NHSO’s home and community isolation program, a hospital or a field hospital. For those entering home or community isolation, patients with mild symptoms will be provided with meals, medical supplies and equipment.



























