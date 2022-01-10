No home Covid-19 tests allowed to enter Pattaya bars

Chonburi health officials inspected bars/restaurants on Soi Buakhao this week, the epicenter of Pattaya’s new coronavirus outbreak.

The province on Monday reported 767 new Covid-19 cases, 390 of which were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya.







Chonburi Public Health Director Apirat Katanyutanon said all the bars/restaurants on the central Pattaya street and elsewhere must administer Covid-19 antigen tests to customers daily. Home tests are no longer allowed.

Apirat said customers were faking tests, using photos of old results or straight up faking photos. So, if someone wants a beer in a Pattaya restaurant, they have to take a test first.



Apirat acknowledged that the demand for antigen test kits has resulted in short supplies and high prices. He said the province is working to address both problems.

































