H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Günther Krichbaum, Member of German Parliament, on the occasion of the latter’s visit to Thailand, on 26 March 2024.













Both sides exchanged views on measures to enhance Thai-German cooperation as equal partners, as well as discussed international issues of mutual interest. (MFA)