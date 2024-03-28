Thailand-EU Special Envoy for Myanmar discuss progress in humanitarian initiative

H.E. Mr. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed Mr. Igor Driesmans, Ambassador of the EU to Cambodia and EU Special Envoy for Myanmar, during the latter’s visit to Thailand to discuss the situation in Myanmar, on 26 March 2024.







Both sides have reiterated Thailand and the EU shared a common goal to support a peaceful, stable, and unified Myanmar. VFM stressed Thailand places importance on providing humanitarian assistance to Myanmar while increasing collaboration with ASEAN to ensure unity. The EU side also affirmed its commitment to continue supporting Thailand and ASEAN’s efforts on Myanmar. (MFA)









































